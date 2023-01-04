The World Economic Forum, the Speaker Battle, and Crime

Along with occasionally guest hosting national radio shows, I do a lot of guest spots on local radio. I have weekly spots on two groups of radio stations in Minnesota and North Dakota with terrific hosts Scott Hennen and Al Travis. I also frequently appear on Howie Carr’s show out of Boston (also Grace Curley’s show in Boston), Seth Leibsohn’s show in Phoenix, and the morning drive time talk show on The Answer in Chicago hosted by Dan Proft and Amy Jacobson.

Yesterday I was on Dan’s show, talking about the World Economic Forum’s global education initiative, the current fiasco in the House of Representatives, and the root cause of crime.

It was an interesting conversation, and The Answer posted it to YouTube. Please do check it out: