A Twitter Files footnote (9)

The Twitter Files lie at the intersection of the law enforcement and national security establishment, the bigfoot press, social media, and the Democratic Party. Reporter Matt Taibbi has immersed himself in the Twitter Files courtesy of Elon Musk. By my rough count, Taibbi has posted 10 or so of the 15 Twitter Files threads so far. Taibbi has also compiled a summary of each of the threads here at his Racket News site. I have followed the threads in my numbered Twitter Files series and added a series of footnotes to the mix.

Joe Rogan interviewed Taibbi about the Twitter Files project. Taibbi’s comments add color and emphasis to what we have learned so far. RealClearPolitics has posted the edited video clip below along with an accompanying transcript here.