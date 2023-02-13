No sooner had we noted the “Balloon war of the worlds” yesterday morning than we had a close encounter of the fourth kind over Lake Huron. NORAD posted this statement on it at 2:42 p.m. yesterday afternoon. This morning’s AP story is here.

U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck is the commander of NORAD. He held a briefing following the shootdown (audio below). He professed not to know what’s going on. “We’re calling them objects for a reason,” he said. He was unable to “categorize how [the recent objects] stay aloft.” He doesn’t know where they came from. He would not rule out aliens or any other explanation. Giving it the Freddie Prinze treatment, he wanted it known that it’s not his job. “I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out,” he said. “I haven’t ruled out anything.” (Assistant Defense Secretary Melissa Dalton speaks briefly toward the end of the audio recording.)