How Incompetent Is the Biden Administration?

It is a frightening thought, but Joe Biden’s administration may yield depths of incompetence that have not yet been plumbed. The derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals should have been an easy opportunity for the administration. It was, after all, an environmental disaster, and Democrats think they own environmental issues. The fire, the smoke plume, the derailed cars, the worried citizens–all offered easy photo ops.

And yet the Biden administration did little or nothing, above all, not even anything symbolic. Instead of going to East Palestine, Biden jetted off to Ukraine and Poland, thus prompting a chorus of “America last” criticisms. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was already a laughingstock. As some have said, he has done such a bad job that for the first time ever, Americans know the name of the Secretary of Transportation. An immediate visit to East Palestine, bringing whatever help the federal government had to offer, was such an obvious opportunity to repair his reputation that it is hard to imagine how he could have bungled it.

The Democrats were so inert that they gave Donald Trump an opportunity to score headlines. Trump beat Buttigieg to the scene, passed out water and McDonald’s lunches to workers and townspeople, and, when asked what Joe Biden should do, answered “Get over here.” The press is madly spinning, yammering irrelevantly about federal train regulations that had nothing to do with this accident. But they can’t obscure the fact that East Palestine has been a disaster for Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, and, for better or worse, a triumph for Donald Trump:

Tucker Carlson Interviews John Rourke Of Blue Line Moving About President Trump's Visit To East Palestine, Ohio Today John: "That was a leadership that I saw today. I saw people standing on the streets screaming for this man. Chanting 'USA, USA!' I mean, it just gives me… https://t.co/tTF4EriPbs pic.twitter.com/QJUfnFFwJn — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 23, 2023



It would have been easy for the Democrats to avoid this fiasco, which raises the question: are they truly that incompetent, or do they just not care?