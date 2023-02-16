MS. found at UD

By reference to “MS.” I am reverting to my preferred euphemism for classified documents in the unauthorized possession of Joe Biden. In today’s installment of the saga we learn that the FBI has conducted two searches of the archives of Biden’s papers that the president has deposited at the University of Delaware under restrictive conditions. CNN reports:

Investigators retrieved materials from two university locations on two different days. The material did not appear to have classified markings, according to the source, but they are now being reviewed by the FBI. They examined two separate batches of documents during the searches: an archive of materials from Biden’s time in the US Senate and documents that Biden sent to the university in recent years.

Noting the “nothing to see here” gist of the New York Times story by Adam Goldman and Glenn Thrush, Andrew McCarthy comments at NRO:

Why the FBI would be seizing “material” in an investigation of unlawful retention of classified information if it didn’t have anything to do with classified information is not addressed in the report. We are also not told how much “material” the bureau “recovered” — just that the haul is sufficiently large that it “is still being analyzed” however many days it’s been since the “recent” searches.

I love CNN’s roundup of responses to its requests for comment: “Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the president’s personal attorney, did not comment and referred inquiries to the Justice Department. A spokesman for the White House also referred inquiries to the Justice Department. The Justice Department declined to comment. The University of Delaware did not respond to a request for comment.”