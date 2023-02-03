Omar persists

Speaker Kevin McCarthy marshaled the votes to remove Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on grounds of her anti-Semitic bigotry. David Harsanyi comments on her removal in this New York Post column. Anticipating her removal, Omar had this to say on the House floor: “I am a Muslim. I am an immigrant. And, interestingly, from Africa. Is anyone surprised that I am a target?”

On a personal note, I first asked Omar for a comment on facts suggesting she might be married to her brother in August 2016 when she was running for a lowly state legislative office. This is the comment she gave me: “There are people who do not want an East African, Muslim woman elected to office and who will follow Donald Trump’s playbook to prevent it.”

When the Star Tribune was embarrassed into looking into the facts of the case three years later, this is the statement she gave her friends at the paper: “Since before she was elected to office, Ilhan has been the subject of conspiracy theories and false accusations about her personal life. Emboldened by a president who openly treats immigrants, refugees and Muslims as invaders, these attacks often stem from the presumption that Ilhan — like others who share those identities — is somehow illegitimate or not fully American….”

The victim shtick has served Omar well so far and she’s not giving it up now. The funny thing — funny thing, so to speak — is that her bigotry simply mainstreams the left-wing assault on Israel and the Jews as her persistent claims to victimhood demonstrate her complete assimilation to the modern American way.