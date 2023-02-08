Only Socialists Can Teach Our Students?

From Virginia, an appalling story: a woman appointed to the state’s Board of Eduction by Governor Youngkin was voted down by the Virginia Senate because she believes in America and opposes socialism:

Virginia State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi introduced an amendment that stripped Dutta of her nomination. The amendment passed on a party line vote.

***

The amendment to strip Dutta of her nomination comes after a tense discussion at last week’s board meeting, where she stated that socialism and communism are “incompatible with democracy and individual freedoms” and that the “Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are remarkable documents.” Board member Anne Holton stated that she was “uncomfortable” with Dutta’s statements. “You cannot reference the Declaration of Independence and Constitution as remarkable documents without also acknowledging that they contain fundamental flaws of enshrining slavery and limiting the protections that they provided for only to white, propertied men,” she added.

That is, of course, completely wrong. Is being a historical ignoramus a requirement for serving on the Virginia Board of Education?

Dutta, who stated that “I think socialism is just as bad as communism,” was branded a “far-right extremist” by the Virginia Grassroots Coalition, a leftist advocacy group that started a campaign to block her confirmation.

Communism is socialism that actually exists. But apparently only those who approve of socialism–that phantom ideology that somehow has never *really* been put into practice, despite history’s countless attempts–can influence education in the State of Virginia.