The Fetterman blues

I was extremely disappointed when Dr. Oz won the 2022 Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary over David McCormick — by 900 hundred votes out of nearly 900,000 cast, with the invaluable support of Donald Trump. I was inspired to express my disgust by adapting the famous translation of one of the Roman poet Martial’s epigrams to fit the occasion when McCormick conceded on June 3. What a farce.

Pennsylvania conducted its statewide primary on May 17. John Fetterman defeated his opponents for the Democratic nomination by a wide margin. Fetterman, however, had suffered a severe stroke only a few days before the primary. That didn’t stop “John Fetterman” from tweeting out his joy over the victory.

NBC News reported: “Minutes after NBC News projected the contest, Fetterman, who is in the hospital recovering from a health scare in the closing days of the race, tweeted his gratitude to voters.” Forgive me for repeating myself — what a farce.

PA — THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING ME AS YOUR DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR U.S. SENATE IN PENNSYLVANIA!!!!!!!! 😭😭 I’m *so* deeply honored. pic.twitter.com/6sa7bC5Vrw — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 18, 2022

Fetterman was a lunatic leftist to begin with. As the campaign proceeded, however, anyone in his right mind could see that Fetterman had half a mind to be a United States Senator. He is seriously incapacitated. Yet his wife, the party, the mainstream media, and some phony baloney doctor assured voters that all was well. I’m trying not to repeat myself, but hey — what a farce.

Fetterman was hospitalized last week over concerns about his physical well-being. He was reportedly feeling “lightheaded” after sitting through President Biden’s State of the Union Address. I wasn’t feeling too good myself.

Yesterday came word that Fetterman has checked himself into Walter Reed for depression, a common side effect of stroke. The AP reports the story here. Fetterman was evaluated Monday by the attending physician of Congress, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, who recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed, according to the statement released by his chief of staff.

The AP story lets us hear from Mrs. Fetterman:

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, said she was proud of Fetterman “for asking for help and getting the care he needs.” “After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John,” she wrote on Twitter.

The AP is running interference for Fetterman. Nothing to see here but heroism:

Dr. Eric Lenze, head of the psychiatry department at Washington University in St. Louis, said it is heroic that a major political figure — Fetterman — admitted to being treated for depression instead of trying to hide it. “It’s when people admit to it we start to see a reduction in the stigma around mental illness,” Lenze said. “I’m glad he admitted it. I found it a brave thing to do.”

Depression is a terrible ordeal. I wish Fetterman well in his treatment, as I do in his efforts to recover from his stroke. However, Fetterman was not competent to serve in the Senate the day he won the primary. He was not competent to serve in the Senate the day he won the general election. He is not competent to serve now.

But of course no one can say it and the Democrats have reserved their options. Governor Shapiro is in place. Mrs. Fetterman is on standby. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer may even need Fetterman’s vote for some serious business before long. What a disgusting spectacle.