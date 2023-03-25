Kennedy stumps the nominees

Steve Hayward noted the difficulty Biden judicial nominee Kato Crews had with a basic question posed by Louisiana’s inimitable Senator John Kennedy. Crews serves as a magistrate judge for the Colorado federal district court. That means he’s not an Article III judge yet, though Biden has nominated him to move up to that position. It’s probably best not to ask him too much about Article III.

The Washington Free Beacon has now widened the focus to take a look at Senator Kennedy’s greatest hits (video below). In the video Senator Kennedy poses questions not only to Crews, but also to Biden judicial nominees Jessica Clarke and Spokane County Superior Court Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren.

The Free Beacon rounded up the most noteworthy moments from Kennedy’s questions at the confirmation hearings. The video has the makings of a Saturday Night Live skit asking ¿Quien es el más ignorante?