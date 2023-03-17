Minnesota Is In the News–For Craziness

With their one-seat (by 321 votes) Senate majority giving them control of Minnesota’s legislature, Democrats are on a rampage. They are passing radical measures on every front. In some instances, they are proceeding by executive order. Thus, far-left Governor Tim Walz has made Minnesota a “sanctuary” where minors can suffer permanent genital mutilation in a manner that would be illegal where they live. Is that something to be proud of, or what?

Tim Walz used to pretend to be a moderate, as if there were any such thing in today’s Democratic Party. But his Lieutenant Governor, Peggy Flanagan, has never tried to fool anyone. She is an unapologetic nut. Flanagan made news with her pronouncement, at an event celebrating the governor’s executive order, that parents should get out of the way and let their kids decide what “gender” or what species they are.

This was too much for Tucker Carlson:

Tucker Carlson comments on Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan's viral comments on sex changes for minors. "That video's right out of Jonestown. That's a cult member right there."pic.twitter.com/KtzkrCBP4A — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) March 17, 2023



Even Elon Musk took notice:

Not when they’re fed propaganda by adults. Moreover, every child goes through an identity crisis before their personality/identity crystallizes. Therefore, we shouldn’t allow severe, irreversible surgery or sterilizing drugs that they may regret until at least age 18. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2023



A question that many are asking is, what the heck is the deal with the shirt that Flanagan was wearing? Specifically, the knife?

I can only think of one explanation: she is celebrating the knife that is used to carve up troubled teenagers, by, e.g., slicing off their genitals. Can anyone think of an alternative?

The Democrats have gone bonkers, but so far, at least, they have not taken most Americans around the bend with them. Our polling shows that Minnesotans oppose sex change operations on minors by three to one. Not even a majority of Democrats are in favor of what Walz and Flanagan are doing.

Will Democrats pay a price at the polls for their crazy policies? Or will voters fall back to sleep and forget? Ask me in November 2024.