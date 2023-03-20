Notes on the Twitter Files (19)

In the nineteenth installment of the Twitter Files, Matt Taibbi has posted a 45-part thread. It can be accessed via the first tweet in the thread below.

1.TWITTER FILES #19

The Great Covid-19 Lie Machine

Stanford, the Virality Project, and the Censorship of “True Stories” pic.twitter.com/v41dyC26ZR — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

In this installment the authorities confront a crisis of disbelief in the teachings of Lord Anthony Fauci. As President Muffley almost says in Dr. Strangelove, “Gentlemen, you can’t disagree in here, this is the Covid war room.” Actually, you can’t disagree anywhere. Say this for the authorities. Unlike Vice President Harris, they do not confuse “exasperate” for “exacerbate.” Their mania to suppress divergence from the teachings of Lord Fauci is beyond exasperating.

2.“The release of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Spring 2020 emails… has been used to exacerbate distrust in Dr. Fauci.”

“Increased distrust in Fauci’s expert guidance.” pic.twitter.com/VX2NuONdOA — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

This installment presents the story of the Virality Project (VP). Miranda Devine gives us a helpful Reader’s Digest version here: “The Virality project, run out of Stanford, is a dedicated censorship operation to protect Fauci and suppress all negative data on COVID-19 vaccine. The mentality is that you are too stupid to be trusted with the truth.”

Taibbi summarizes his findings in tweets 8 and 9. He tells the story in chronological form in the subsequent tweets. As Taibbi suggests, he has opened a window onto the dystopia the authorities are working up for us.

9.Two, it accelerated the evolution of digital censorship, moving it from judging truth/untruth to a new, scarier model, openly focused on political narrative at the expense of fact. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

Here is one of the VP’s important rules of the road. No questions permitted.

21.VP warned against people “just asking questions,” implying it was a tactic “commonly used by spreaders of misinformation." It also described a "Worldwide Rally for Freedom planned over Telegram" as a disinformation event. pic.twitter.com/VgOJpTN2Ey — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

You can see why that rule might come in handy. Let us say it while we can. Lord Fauci is not infallible. He will not bring us life eternal. Do not seek to emulate him. You may ask “What would Lord Fauci do?,” but you must then do the opposite. All in all, this is a mind-boggling installment.

Mr. Techno Fog himself worked on this installment. He takes it up in “The CDC’s Vaccine ‘Misinformation’ List.” He writes up his angle in digestible narrative form, as does James Bovard in the New York Post column “Private-federal censorship machine targeted TRUE ‘misinformation.’”