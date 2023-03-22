Ramirez on the Stanford disgrace

The great Michael Ramirez has turned his easel to the Stanford disgrace featuring the shoutdown of Fifth Circuit Judge Kyle Duncan. We have followed the reporting of Aaron Sibarium and the opinion of the editors at the Washington Free Beacon on this story on this deeply disgusting story. It is a disgrace without bottom.

Michael’s cartoon of the day is posted at his Substack site under the title “Stanford Universilly” along with links to sources and hand-selected news and opinion. Michael links to Sibarium’s “Is the juice worth the squeeze?” and comments with perfect justice: “This intolerance of free speech on a campus that supposedly promotes intellectual debate is a national embarrassment.”

Copyright Ⓒ 2023 Michael Ramirez. All rights reserved. Republished with permission.