The Biden projection (cough, cough)

On Friday in Ottawa President Biden held a joint press conference with Prime Minister Trudeau.

Before getting to what he referred to as “today’s business,” Biden struggled to read a written statement. Reading the script he had been handed, he vowed to “act forcefully[.]” Yet he projected nothing but infirmity and weakness (cough, cough). He qualified that statement with this reservation: “The United States does not — does not, I emphasize — seek conflict with Iran…” It sounds to me like he reads “I emphasize” as a stage direction — “emphasize” — or perhaps he was just slurring his speech.

This is how the transcript of the statement reads:

(Clears throat.) Excuse me. Before I speak of the progress of this trip, I was informed by my national security team, on the way over here, that — about an attack in Syria yesterday. An Iranian-backed militant group used an unmanned aerial vehicle to strike one of our facilities, causing several American casualties. One of our citizens tragically died in that attack. And on the flight up yesterday, I spoke with our national security team and ordered an immediate response. Last night, U.S. military forces carried out a series of airstrikes in Syria targeting those responsible for attacking our personnel. My heart and deepest condolences go out to the family of the American we lost, and we wish a speedy recovery for those who are wounded. But I’m also grateful for the professionalism of our service members who so ably carried out this response. And to make no mistake: The United States does not — does not, I emphasize — seek conflict with Iran, but be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people. That’s exactly what happened last night. And we’re going to continue to keep up our efforts to counter terrorist threats in the region, in partnerships with Canada and other members of the coalition, to defeat ISIS.

See the Washington Post video of the statement below.