The Fauci commission

Miranda Devine has two columns in today’s New York Post (or at least the online version). In what looks like her regularly scheduled column Devine reports that “New emails show Dr. Anthony Fauci commissioned scientific paper in Feb. 2020 to disprove Wuhan lab leak theory.”

What manner of man is the fallacious Dr. Fauci? Here is the opening of the column:

New emails uncovered by House Republicans probing the COVID-19 pandemic reveal the deceptive nature of Dr. Anthony Fauci. They show he “prompted” or commissioned — and had final approval on — a scientific paper written specifically in February 2020 to disprove the theory that the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. Eight weeks later, Fauci stood at a White House press conference alongside President Trump and cited that paper as evidence that the lab leak theory was implausible while pretending it had nothing to do with him and he did not know the authors. “There was a study recently,” he told reporters on April 17, 2020, when asked if the virus could have come from a Chinese lab, “where a group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists looked at the sequences… in bats as they evolve and the mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human. “So, the paper will be available. I don’t have the authors right now, but we can make it available to you.”

The paper is embedded in Devine’s column. Whole thing here.

Last week the Post editors documented Fauci’s Lysenkoite commitment to the natural origin of the virus in “Fauci has an ‘open mind’ on COVID lab leak?! Let’s rewind the tape” (“Fauci has a miles-long track record of utter closed-mindedness about COVID’s origins, going back to the very start of the pandemic — an effort in which he was aided at every step of the way by a compliant media”). That editorial is the necessary companion to Devine’s column today.