Who was the real MLK?

I greatly respect the biographer/historian David Garrow for the depth of his research and the honesty of his work. I wrote about his gargantuan biography of Barack Obama in “Obama’s airbrushed dreams” and quoted from his response to one of my queries about it. As the title Rising Star suggests, it focuses almost entirely on Obama’s pre-presidential years.

Professor Garrow is also the author of three groundbreaking books on Martin Luther King, Jr. (listed here on his own site). One of Professor Garrow’s three books on King is the authoritative biography Bearing the Cross.

The Spectator has now published Professor Garrow’s review of the forthcoming biography King: A Life, by Jonathan Eig, under the heading “Who was the real Martin Luther King, Jr.?” I found the review of interest in itself and further insofar as Professor Garrow declares the new biography to have displaced or superseded his own. He’s in a unique position to render that judgment. The Spectator’s Matt McDonald has kindly made the review accessible at our request.