Don’t shoot Matt Taibbi either

Matt Taibbi writes from the perspective of the ever shrinking political left supportive of civil liberties and, well, the truth. I turned to him on a regular basis for his unerring commentary on the Russia hoax. More recently, he has been a key contributor to the Twitter Files.

In his subscribers-only post “The McCarthy reboot” at his Racket News site, Taibbi reviewed the performance of the Democrats at the House Judiciary subcommittee hearing last week featuring FBI whistleblowers. I wrote about the hearing myself in “Don’t shoot me, I’m only the whistleblower.”

Taibbi’s McCarthy analogy doesn’t do much for me, but it fits the context of congressional hearings and should (not that it will) resonate in precincts where McCarthy has become an epithet. Taibbi’s invocation of Catch-22 is more to my taste.

Taibbi’s post is now accessible in the YouTube video narrated by Jared Moore below. Taibbi draws on his own unpleasant personal experience testifying before a congressional committee on the censorship regime revealed in the Twitter Files. Taibbi drew on the same experience somewhat more deeply in “House Democrats have lost their minds.” To quote Dan Quayle a bit out of context: “How true that is!”