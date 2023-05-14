Posted on May 14, 2023 by Elizabeth Stauffer in 2024 Election, Donald Trump

The fertile imagination of E. Jean Carroll

Clearly, no one knows what did or did not happen in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room 25 to 30 years ago between Donald Trump and his accuser, advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. But after perusing a series of Carroll’s tweets from around a decade ago – that are still up by the way – her claims of sexual battery now seem even less credible than before and far less compelling than anti-Trumpers would like them to be.

The tweets were dug up by Twitter users @HollyBriden (Hollaria Briden, Esq.) and @MillennialOther (Meara).  They were published last week by Twitchy.

I know that advocates of the fleeting “me too” movement will accuse me of blaming the “victim” for passing on these little gems, but please!

Am I taking these tweets out of context? Certainly I am. But the judge in this case saw fit to allow a 2005 Hollywood Access tape into evidence, so why not let the public see what makes E. Jean Carroll tick?

