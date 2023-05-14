The fertile imagination of E. Jean Carroll

Clearly, no one knows what did or did not happen in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room 25 to 30 years ago between Donald Trump and his accuser, advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. But after perusing a series of Carroll’s tweets from around a decade ago – that are still up by the way – her claims of sexual battery now seem even less credible than before and far less compelling than anti-Trumpers would like them to be.
The tweets were dug up by Twitter users @HollyBriden (Hollaria Briden, Esq.) and @MillennialOther (Meara). They were published last week by Twitchy.
Sex Tip I Learned From My Dog: When in heat, chase the male until he collapses with exhaustion . . . then jump him!
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) May 7, 2010
"If all else fails/he's not into you, just falsely accuse him of rape lmao." https://t.co/b0nO89bplh
— Meara (@MillennialOther) May 11, 2023
Perfect https://t.co/hw9rCRyASe
— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 11, 2023
Science: A man's right hand reveals the size of his penis http://t.co/BWwaoao (If that hand's reaching for his wallet it's big enough!)
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) July 16, 2011
The man who fails to seduce a woman says:"She wasn't hot enough." The woman who fails to enchant a man says:"He was unworthy."
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) October 14, 2014
Would men have invented chastity belts, veils, and croks if women weren't just unbelievably HOT?—Honey, you were BORN to seduce!
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) July 26, 2011
It's not the most beautiful woman, No. No. it's the woman who makes the least mistakes, who seduces the most men. pic.twitter.com/ffGJqBZ60P
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) December 19, 2014
This seems like a you problem, fam. https://t.co/uFhK93aSfA
— Meara (@MillennialOther) May 11, 2023
Great question. https://t.co/aklmsfT7Ip
— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 11, 2023
There is no such thing as a slut. Only sexual geniuses.
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) June 4, 2014
Any ideas on how to dominate a man? http://t.co/dHC5f03FTs pic.twitter.com/EMy4ldAzR6
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) August 15, 2015
I know that advocates of the fleeting “me too” movement will accuse me of blaming the “victim” for passing on these little gems, but please!
Am I taking these tweets out of context? Certainly I am. But the judge in this case saw fit to allow a 2005 Hollywood Access tape into evidence, so why not let the public see what makes E. Jean Carroll tick?
