Trans-Madness

I don’t know whether it is an overstatement to suggest people with “gender dysphoria” have a mental illness, or whether there is a social contagion at work (like the anorexia epidemic among young women a couple decades ago that ultimately faded out to a large extent), but scenes like this state legislator in Nebraska aren’t reassuring that there’s a rational defense of the trans-phenomenon. (Wonder what she will do when told that Trans World Airlines went bankrupt 30 years ago. Probably another screech about capitalism or something.)
This video is about one minute long, but it seems much longer.
Where do they find these people? pic.twitter.com/edMPmViFxX
— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) May 20, 2023
