We Are In the Very Best of Hands

The City of Minneapolis is circling the drain, but its Boy Mayor, Jacob Frey, remains ebullient. He celebrated Juneteenth by showing off some dance moves. He’s really good:
Mayor Jacob Frey celebrates Juneteenth in Minneapolis: pic.twitter.com/jYGIJZlPkp
— Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) June 21, 2023
We’ve come a long way from, say, Mayor Daley. Or Minneapolis’s own Charles Stenvig, a former police officer who was elected in the wake of riots and rising crime in the 1960s. Sadly, those days are gone. And, as always, voters tend to get the governments they deserve.
