Remember when Donald Trump made opposition to political correctness a hallmark of his 2016 campaign? That seems like the quaint, good old days. Now we are dealing with the Woke, a small but vicious and often violent minority who are bullying their way into power, often with a frightening degree of success.

Who is taking on the woke fascists? More than anyone else, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. As he created the Free State of Florida, DeSantis often said that Florida is where woke goes to die. And today, at a biker rally in DesMoines, Casey DeSantis emblazoned that theme on the back of her biker jacket:

The battle to defend normal Americans against the totalitarian onslaught of the Woke will likely be the number one issue in the 2024 presidential campaign, both in the GOP primaries and in the general election. In Ron DeSantis, Republicans have a candidate who not only understands the evil of wokeism, but has a solid track record of defeating it.