Will the Real Black Man Please Stand Up?

Barack Obama has criticized Tim Scott and Nikki Haley for getting off the left-wing plantation. His attack goes straight to the heart, not only of liberal ideology, but of the strategic position of the Democratic Party:

Barack Obama has criticized two Republican presidential hopefuls, the South Carolina senator Tim Scott and the former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, over their stances on race relations in America. In a podcast interview, Obama, who became the first Black US president when he was elected in 2008, said that while presenting a hopeful message on race relations was important, “that has to be undergirded with an honest accounting of our past and our present”.

***

Asked about Scott’s messaging, Obama said there was sometimes a tendency among Republican candidates to gloss over the effects of racism, arguing that candidates need to address racial disparities to be taken seriously on the subject of American unity. “There’s a long history of African American or other minority candidates within the Republican party who will validate America and say, ‘Everything’s great, and we can make it,’” Obama told the Democratic strategist David Axelrod on the CNN-hosted Axe Files. He added that he thought Nikki Haley “has a similar approach”.

There you have it: all blacks need to toe the liberal line, that is, the claim that the “legacy of slavery” lives on, and blacks continue to face “systemic” obstacles that can only be overcome by government-administered discrimination. Or by outright cash payments, i.e., reparations.

Obama said that approach does not include “a plan for how do we address crippling generational poverty that is a consequence of hundreds of years of racism in this society, and we need to do something about that. “If that candidate is not willing to acknowledge that, again and again, we’ve seen discrimination in everything from … getting a job to buying a house to how the criminal justice system operates,” he added.

Race discrimination in employment and housing is illegal, and has been for decades, except that it is permissible (if not, as a practical matter, required) to discriminate in favor of blacks. Such pro-black discrimination, called affirmative action, has been institutionalized for 50 years now, and is engaged in by all major corporations, almost all employers of any size, all educational institutions where equal treatment is not mandated by law, and nearly all public bodies. As for racial bias in “how the criminal justice system operates,” it is a myth, but one to which the Democratic Party is deeply committed.

For the Democrats, race is an existential issue. They can’t win a national election, or a statewide election in many states, without carrying something like 80% to 90% of the black vote. Such demographic super-majorities are unnatural, and almost unheard of in any other context. Hence the Democrats’ need to keep racism not just alive, but front and center. Every African-American who rejects their doom-ridden narrative and acts like a normal citizen is a dagger to the heart of the Democrats’ power, and must be stopped.

Obama’s inclusion of Nikki Haley in his condemnation is, in a way, humorous. The Democrats pretend that all “people of color” labor futilely in racist America. But Haley is of Indian descent, and Indian-Americans earn, at the median, almost twice as much as white Americans. It is a little much to expect Haley to pretend that “her people” are somehow being held back by America’s allegedly persistent racism.

Both Scott and Haley responded forcefully to Obama’s racist presumption. I join Hugh Hewitt in congratulating them.

Bravo to both ⁦@NikkiHaley⁩ and ⁦@SenatorTimScott⁩ for swinging back hard at the divisive former president. I hope both join me this week on air or continue to push back hard on the rhetoric that has deepened divisions in this country since ‘09 https://t.co/9c7P6akCWS — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) June 17, 2023



The Democrats will hang on to their tattered “racism” narrative as long as they can, because without it, they are finished.