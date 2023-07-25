Yesterday morning I wanted to include a word from Binyamin Jolkovsky in “Argus Hamilton reports.” Binyamin is proprietor of Jewish World Review. “I hate talking about myself,” he told me, but he got back to me at the end of the day:

I’m now in my early 50s. Back in my 20s, when I started JWR, conservatives were mocked by the so-called mainstream for having the foresight in sounding the alarm about where America was headed socially and economically if we didn’t reverse course. But for the average Joe, most of the rhetoric was angry and often catered to the most highly educated.

In launching JWR I sought to publish a daily “brain trust” of the brightest intellectual lights of the center-right and liberty-loving libs geared for the average guy. At the time Heritage was publishing a similar site — but most of it couldn’t be accessed sans a monthly fee. I wanted to give JWR away for free — and did.

I still do. College students and seniors don’t have disposable income. But the college kids are the ones most likely to have their beliefs under attack — and the ones most likely to “adapt.”

JWR is among the oldest surviving non-corporate sites on the web. I have spent the little resources I have on content and not technology. But we are still around. And, God willing, will continue to be.