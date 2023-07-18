Coming soon

In the adjacent post I note the appearance of the IRS whistleblowers to testify in public before the House Oversight Committee tomorrow. I should have guessed that the Biden administration would have a news-hogging indictment in store, as indeed it does. President Trump has disclosed that he is a target in Biden Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith’s January 6 investigation. He will be indicted some time soon. That much I can tell you. I can’t tell you why he might have been invited to “report to the grand jury.”
Trump announcement that he has been told he is a target of special counsel Jack Smith's January 6 investigation: https://t.co/QUPXR4Oe1p pic.twitter.com/MA4oQGd8mK
— Byron York (@ByronYork) July 18, 2023
