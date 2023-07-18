Confirming the IRS whistleblowers

In the matter of the Biden family business and the protection thereof, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced that staff conducted a transcribed interview with a former FBI Supervisory Special Agent assigned to the FBI’s Wilmington office and the Biden criminal investigation. Comer let it be known that the former agent confirmed key portions of the IRS whistleblower testimony — i.e., on December 7, 2020, “[t]he night before the interview of Hunter Biden [in California], both Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview.” On the day of the planned interview, the FBI and IRS agents sitting in a car outside Hunter’s house were told to stand by and not approach Hunter—they had to wait for his call.

Steven Nelson’s New York Post story helpfully puts the former FBI agent’s testimony together with the IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley’s testimony. Nelson points out that Shapley identified the FBI SSA by name as Joe Gordon. The committee press release omits his name. Nelson adds: “The White House and attorneys for Hunter Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the office of the top Oversight Committee Democrat, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.”

The committee press release is posted here. It includes the following bullet points setting forth highlights of Gordon’s transcribed testimony:

• As part of the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, there were multiple witness interviews planned for December 8, 2020. IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and the former FBI supervisory special agent were assigned to interview Hunter Biden. • On the evening of December 7, 2020, Shapley and the FBI supervisory special agent learned that FBI headquarters had notified Secret Service headquarters about the planned interview with Hunter Biden. Additionally, they learned the Biden transition team was notified about the planned interview. This was not the original plan by the career agents, which frustrated their investigative efforts because people found out who didn’t need to know. • On December 8, 2020, Shapley and the FBI supervisory special agent were notified they would not be allowed to approach Hunter Biden’s house and instead would have to wait near his residence until Hunter Biden contacted them. • The former FBI supervisory special agent told committee investigators he had never been told to wait outside to be contacted by the subject of an investigation. • As a result of these actions, Shapley and the former FBI supervisory special agent never interviewed Hunter Biden.

Comer himself comments: “The Justice Department’s efforts to cover up for the Bidens reveals a two-tiered system of justice that sickens the American people.” That certainly captures my feeling.

The IRS whistleblowers have powerfully testified to the phony baloney investigation of Hunter Biden. Working on the investigation, they have put themselves on the line to testify to their experience. They know from their first-hand experience that their hands were tied and the investigation was compromised.

Swinging his arms in windmill fashion, Biden attorney Abbe Lowell has wildly attacked the whistleblowers in a manner that seems to me to credit their testimony. Reading Lowell’s ten-page letter (accessible at the link), I thought this is a guy who would say anything for money. He and Hunter may be on the same wavelength. As for the whistleblowers, they will testify before the committee in public tomorrow and there will be more confirmation to come.