DoJ lawyers working overtime

Politico has just posted the first straight news story on the Department of Justice’s letter to the judge in Devon Archer’s fraud case. Having been convicted of fraud and lost his appeal, Archer is subject to execution of the sentence imposed on him following trial. Department lawyers were at work on Saturday seeking an order setting a date for Archer to report to prison:

On Saturday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York wrote to trial judge Ronnie Abrams and asked her to schedule a date for Archer to report to prison, after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals finalized an order days earlier upholding his one-year sentence.

I’m thinking that the Department of Justice lawyers are keeping up with the news in Hunter Biden’s case and somehow aware of Archer’s scheduled testimony to the House Oversight Committee, but Archer’s attorney opines that there is nothing to see here:

“We are aware of speculation that the Department of Justice’s weekend request to have Mr. Archer report to prison is an attempt by the Biden administration to intimidate him in advance of his meeting with the House Oversight Committee,” Schwartz said in a statement. “To be clear, Mr. Archer does not agree with that speculation. In any case, Mr. Archer will do what he has planned to do all along, which is to show up on Monday and to honestly answer the questions that are put to him by the Congressional investigators.”

In any event, Archer should be available tomorrow. Perhaps the Department of Justice lawyers are just trolling us.