IRS whistleblowers testify

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler (as we learned today) have given their impressive, powerful, and highly credible statements to the House Oversight Committee on the farcical investigation of Hunter Biden. As I write, the hearing is in progress with the absurd participation of House Democrats. The Democrats too have the spirit of comedy, each in his or her own way. To a man, woman, or somewhere in between, they are clowns. They should be wearing floppy shoes, clown hats, and red noses. The spirit of the investigation has spread like a contagion among them. They should be quarantined. They are the black plague of serious inquiry.

Miranda Devine is the foremost chronicler of the saga of Hunter Biden. Devine renders her informed assessment in the tweet below and says what I would like to say.