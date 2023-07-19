IRS whistleblowers testify

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler (as we learned today) have given their impressive, powerful, and highly credible statements to the House Oversight Committee on the farcical investigation of Hunter Biden. As I write, the hearing is in progress with the absurd participation of House Democrats. The Democrats too have the spirit of comedy, each in his or her own way. To a man, woman, or somewhere in between, they are clowns. They should be wearing floppy shoes, clown hats, and red noses. The spirit of the investigation has spread like a contagion among them. They should be quarantined. They are the black plague of serious inquiry.
Miranda Devine is the foremost chronicler of the saga of Hunter Biden. Devine renders her informed assessment in the tweet below and says what I would like to say.
The Democrats are a foul joke. In the face of two men of unimpeachable integrity telling the truth about egregious DOJ wrongdoing, all they have is Trump Trump Trump. Nothing to do with Trump. The DOJ obstructed a legitimate IRS investigation to protect Joe Biden
— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 19, 2023
