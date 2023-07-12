Jake Sullivan on the Luft indictment

Yesterday I noted the unsealing of the indictment of Gal Luft. Reading the indictment, I could only imagine what the government might have done with Hunter Biden and the Biden family business if it had been so inclined. Luft himself anticipated my guilty thoughts in this pointed tu quoque in the video he released to the New York Post last week: “Why am I being indicted … for ghostwriting an innocuous article for which I received no payment, let alone from a foreign government, when the mother of all FARA cases, the Bidens’ systemic influence-peddling on behalf of foreign governments, for which they raked [in] millions, goes unpunished?”

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan participated in a briefing for the press accompanying President Biden on the Lithuanian leg of his current European jaunt. The White House has posted a transcript of the press briefing here.

Sullivan looked like he was suffering a major case of jet lag (video below). He purports not to have kept up with the news back home. An unidentified reporter — I wish I could credit him by name — asked Sullivan one question about Ukraine and one about the Biden family business. Here is the second of the two questions and Sullivan’s response:

Q (Inaudible.) Yesterday, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York indicted a man Gal Luft for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act by working without registration for a company called CEFC China Energy. The President’s son and brother worked for the same firm without registration. And the President was invoked in that infamous shakedown text message preceding the transfer of $5 million to the Biden family. The President allegedly met with their business partners, was penciled in for a 5 — or a 10 percent cut, excuse me, and was listed on a — as a pres- — participant on a call about a attempt to buy U.S. natural gas by CEFC. What’s the White House’s take on the potential (inaudible) — or bar of liability for the First Family and the President here? MR. SULLIVAN: I’ve not seen that and can’t comment on it.

KJP was in the room. I think she would advise Sullivan the correct non-answer to this question is that the matter is within the “purview” of the Department of Justice. “Purview” is the magic word.