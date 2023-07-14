John Kerry explains

My vocabulary of opprobrium is insufficient to do justice to Biden administration climate czar John Kerry. There is no leftist bromide he can’t spout with suffocating self-regard. He emits hot air in quantities sufficient to warm the planet. We remain proud of our small role in saving the planet from a Kerry presidency in 2004.

Yesterday Kerry testified before the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability. C-SPAN has posted video of his testimony in its entirety here. The C-SPAN video might find its highest and best use as viewing for Guantanamo detainees, but probably not without violating some provision of the Geneva Conventions.

In the video clip below Rep. Michael Waltz asks Kerry about his ownership and use of a private jet. For some reason Kerry had a difficult time answering in a straightforward manner. Honesty is not the best policy when it comes to standing by the shibboleths and hypocrisies of the “climate change” gospel. Kerry’s hemming and hawing comes in handy to chew up Waltz’s time.

Rep. Scott Perry had an interesting exchange with Kerry on the global context of our abasement before the climate gods. Kerry wanted to explain. Shut up, I wanted to explain.

Douglas Murray seems to have administered the full Kerry water torture to himself in order to write his New York Post column “‘Climate Czar’ John Kerry can’t answer a question about his own staff — let alone his private jet.” Howie Carr seems also to have self-administered the full Kerry. He documents the results in his Boston Herald column “Kerry on the grill very rare.” Both Murray and Carr suffered on our behalf.

Quotable quote (Douglas Murray): “You could say Kerry suddenly remembered about his family jet in Heinz-sight.”