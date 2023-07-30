John Kerry to Humanity: Drop Dead

Here is our “climate envoy” John Kerry, explaining that since agriculture—food production in general—is responsible for as much as 33 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, agriculture “has to change.”

Frequent private jet passenger, John Kerry, admits that destruction of the farming industry is essential to achieving 'Net Zero': "Agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world. And we can’t get to net zero—we don’t get this job done—unless agriculture is… pic.twitter.com/1nlzrDFr6A — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) July 30, 2023

This is not new for him, as we noted here early last month:

And as John noted here back in May, a few countries have tried “climate-friendly” agriculture, and it didn’t end well.