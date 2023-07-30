Posted on July 30, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Climate

John Kerry to Humanity: Drop Dead

Here is our “climate envoy” John Kerry, explaining that since agriculture—food production in general—is responsible for as much as 33 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, agriculture “has to change.”

This is not new for him, as we noted here early last month:

And as John noted here back in May, a few countries have tried “climate-friendly” agriculture, and it didn’t end well.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses