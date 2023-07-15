Our pal Ken Green, currently conducting our Power Line University short course based on his new book, The Plague of Models: How Computer Modeling Corrupted Environmental, Health and Safety Regulations, had the genius idea to ask ChatGPT to write a 750-word essay based only on the prompt, “Write 750 words about the limitations of mathematical climate models.” The result was a lucid and cogent summary of the problems with climate models. Key excerpt:

Mathematical climate models are based on simplified representations of complex climate systems. They rely on a series of assumptions and approximations to capture the intricate interactions between various components, such as the atmosphere, oceans, land, and ice. While these simplifications are necessary due to computational constraints, they can lead to significant uncertainties in model predictions. The exclusion or oversimplification of certain processes, such as cloud formation, aerosol interactions, and biogeochemical cycles, can introduce biases and limitations to the accuracy of the models.

Friday a week ago we held our second webinar with Ken that focused just on climate models, and for those of you who missed it or want to take it in again, here is the YouTube recording: