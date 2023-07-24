Queen Covid proximally: The videos

“The Covid Cover-Up Explained” is the title of Matt Orfalea’s video companion to Matt Taibbi’s subscribers-only Racket News posts “‘Covid Origins,’ an Animated Adventure” and “‘So Friggin’ Likely’: New Covid Documents Reveal Unparalleled Media Deception” (see my post “Queen Covid proximally.”) Roger Pielke, Jr., provides an understated version of the story in “Why Proximal Origins must be retracted.”

The video tells the story in 01:25. Will there ever be a settling of accounts?

Quotable quote (Matt Taibbi): “Orf does a better job on Covid-19 in a minute of animation than the New York Times did in three and a half years of front page articles.”

The Reason podcast goes over the story at relatively great length with Matt Ridley. Reason has posted the podcast with this introduction:

A recent House of Representatives committee report entitled “The Proximal Origin of a Cover-Up” exposes how Anthony Fauci and other leading government officials pressured researchers and the media into dismissing the COVID lab leak theory. Acclaimed science writer Matt Ridley, co-author with Alina Chan of Viral: The Search for Origin of Covid-19, explains how the interference played out and why it matters to the future of medicine, politics, and an open society.

I have posted the video version of the Reason podcast below.