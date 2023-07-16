Posted on July 16, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Affirmative action, Climate, Hunter Biden, Race and racial bias

Race Discrimination, Cocaine, and the Hottest Day Ever

Those were the topics for my appearance last night on Sky News Australia’s excellent Outsiders program, as I continued my effort to explain the inexplicable to Aussies. Note the frequent Power Line plugs:

