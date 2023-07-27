Posted on July 27, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Biden corruption, Biden Justice Department, Law

Sol Wisenberg: The corrupt deal

I still have not been able to locate the text of the diversion agreement to which the corrupt Biden Department of Justice agreed to on Hunter Biden’s felony gun exposure, if I may use that term in the vicinity of Hunter Biden’s name. However, Sol Wisenberg has tracked it down along with the text of the plea agreement on the misdemeanor tax charges. He comments in the screenshot of the tweet I have posted below. The Biden Department of Justice is corrupt, the deal is corrupt, and the business of the Biden family business (including Joe) is corruption. Thus the deal that Judge Noreika has so far refused to bless.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses