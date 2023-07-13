The Secret Service Gives Up

After an 11-day alleged investigation, the Secret Service announced today that it cannot identify the person who left cocaine in the White House. The Service says that there were no usable finger prints on the bag that held the cocaine, and not enough DNA for an identification. So the investigation is being closed.

No one is going to buy this. The general area is under video surveillance, and there is a log of people who enter the West Wing. There are a maximum of several hundred possible suspects; this apparently is the explanation of why there is not more helpful surveillance video:

The cocaine was discovered July 2 by an agent in a storage locker inside the West Wing’s basement entrance — one floor below the Oval Office and just feet from the Situation Room. Because so much sensitive material passes through the area, no cameras are focused there — and were thus unable to pick up footage of the culprit depositing the white, powdery substance in one of the vestibule’s 182 lockers, a source familiar with the investigation confirmed to The Post.

I don’t know whether Lauren Boebert is a reliable source, but you can take this for what it is worth:

In addition, Salvi reported Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said the White House controls who has access to White House lockers that individuals use. She said the substance was found in locker 50. She claimed the key for locker 50 is currently missing.

I would think that the list of people who had access to the lockers where the cocaine was found would be a lot fewer than the 500 or so who entered that general area of the West Wing. Those folks would be a good place to start for a list of suspects.

The New York Post had no trouble finding former federal investigators who didn’t buy the Secret Service’s story:

The conclusion of an 11-day Secret Service probe that failed to find which White House staff member or visitor left cocaine in the West Wing looks like a whitewash, former federal investigators told The Post Thursday. “This is a cover-up. How can they say they have no leads?” one ex-agent said. “It is a restricted area and they have a log book, you don’t have to be Columbo to figure out who was there. “Suppose it was anthrax,” the same person raged. “Would they have the same answer?” “We have a tale of two countries,” another former fed said. “They identified hundreds of people who were in the Capitol building on Jan. 6 after an extensive investigation, but they don’t know who left something in an 8 x 10 room in the White House?”

Rightly or wrongly, that is how most people are going to view these events. The obvious suspect in the cocaine crime is Hunter Biden. Maybe the Secret Service should have tried harder: if they had been able to pin the crime on someone else, the story would have faded away. As things stand, most people are going to assume that Hunter is the culprit, and the Secret Service, the FBI and whoever else was involved closed ranks to protect the Biden family and the Democratic Party.

Once people become convinced that they live in a country with double standards for justice–which is true–the authorities aren’t going to get the benefit of the doubt when they are unable to answer what looks like simple questions.