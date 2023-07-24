This week in Biden probe

Devon Archer is one of Hunter Biden’s former business partners. He is now facing jail for his role in a $60 million bond fraud, but is scheduled to testify this week before the House Oversight Committee. Miranda Devine reports that Archer will testify about meetings he witnessed that were attended by Joe Biden either in person or via speakerphone when Hunter would call the gentleman we have come to know as “the big guy” and introduce him to foreign business partners or prospective investors.

Devine quotes committee chairman James Comer: “We are looking forward very much to hearing from Devon Archer about all the times he has witnessed Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s overseas business partners when he was vice president, including on speakerphone.”

Such as:

One such meeting was in Dubai late in the evening of Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, after a board meeting of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was paying Hunter $83,000 a month as a director. Archer, who also was a director, is expected to testify that, after dinner with the Burisma board at the Burj Al Arab Hotel, he and Hunter traveled six miles north to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach to have a drink with one of Hunter’s friends. While they were sitting outside at the bar, Vadym Pozharskyi, a senior Burisma executive, phoned to ask where they were because Burisma’s owner Mykola Zlochevsky needed to speak to Hunter urgently. Soon afterward, the two Ukrainians joined Hunter and Archer at the Four Seasons bar and Pozharskyi asked Hunter: “Can you ring your dad?” At the time it was early afternoon, Friday, in Washington, DC. Hunter then called his father, put him on speaker, placed the phone on the table, and introduced the Ukrainians to Joe Biden by name as “Nikolai and Vadym.” He also said words to the effect that the Burisma bigwigs “need our support.” VP Biden greeted the Ukrainians but spoke only in vague pleasantries during the short call, and in other such interactions with Hunter’s overseas business partners, Archer is expected to testify.

Devine notes the context:

[T]hree days after the speakerphone call, the then-vice president, who was the Obama administration’s point man for Ukraine, was due to fly to Kyiv to address the Ukrainian parliament, known as the “Rada,” on Dec. 9, 2015, about the “poison of cronyism, corruption, and kleptocracy.”

Words of wisdom, as we have come to see.

Devine adds that Archer is also expected to testify about two dinners Hunter organized for his VP father to meet business partners from Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan in a private room at Georgetown restaurant Café Milano, one in April 2015, and another in early 2016: “Burisma executive Pozharskyi attended the first dinner, on April 16, 2015, along with Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina, and her husband, former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov.”

I think Miranda could have used some editorial help with this sentence: “Archer also is expected to detail other speakerphone meetings in his testimony, including a dinner at a restaurant in Paris where Hunter whipped out his phone and put his father on speaker to impress prospective investors.”

She may be toying with us, but please, Miranda, do not use the phrase “whip out” in proximity to the name “Hunter” in your work for the New York Post. It is apt to induce giggles among those of us who have gawked at the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop — the laptop on whose reporting you should have been awarded the Pulitzer Prize. We who are about to die laughing salute you.

Devine’s column gives us a preview of coming attractions. I hesitate to say see the whole thing here, but please do.