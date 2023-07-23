Posted yesterday, Andrew McCarthy’s weekly NRO column is “The Biden Family’s History of Influence-Peddling, Explained” (behind NRO’s paywall). It lays out the template of the Biden family business in Romania and then applies it to Ukraine. It is long, lucid, and devastating.

NRO has also posted the long editorial “The Jaw-Dropping Hunter Biden–Investigation Revelations.” The editorial is accessible and provides a useful review of what we have learned so far about the farcical investigation of the Biden family business. I’m guessing that Andrew McCarthy is the principal author of the editorial. When I read it I thought it was one of his columns. This is where we are now. The editors write:

The compelling congressional testimony of two IRS whistleblower agents has established three things. First, the investigation into Biden corruption — millions of dollars pouring into the family coffers from apparatchiks of corrupt and anti-American regimes seeking to buy Joe Biden’s political influence — is real and has been thwarted by the Biden Justice Department. Second, the president’s son Hunter Biden received preferential treatment, and, next week, a federal judge should reject the sweetheart plea deal he was given by the Justice Department. Third, Attorney General Merrick Garland owes the country an explanation for why the Biden investigation has been sabotaged from within, even as he maintains publicly that it was conducted with independence and integrity.

See the whole thing here.