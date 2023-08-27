President Biden’s minders in the daycare operation at the White House have put out an explanation of Bidenomics. President Biden struggles to read and articulate an incredibly stupid script for the masses who disapprove of his performance. This is Bidenomics for dummies, including Biden himself. How much longer can this go on?

The video might have worked on Saturday Night Live way back when it was funny. As always now, Biden slurs his words. Even in a laboriously recorded video subject to what must have been countless retakes to produce the final product, Biden is barely comprehensible.

The use of the whiteboard in the video is hilarious. Biden doesn’t write on it. Biden checks the boxes displayed for him. We go in for a close-up, Hollywood style. It might be a body double actually checking the boxes. It might be Jason Alexander from the hand-model episode of Seinfeld (“This is a one in a million hand — that’s what comes from avoiding manual labor your whole life”).

I came to office determined to change the economic direction of this country and to move from trickle-down economics to my middle out, bottom up vision: Bidenomics. pic.twitter.com/kvOz81iGSO — President Biden (@POTUS) August 25, 2023

I would have missed the video were it not for Nick Arama’s RedState post “Biden Tries – And Fails – at Using a Whiteboard to Explain ‘Bidenomics.'” As Arama points out, the video has elicited some responses that are as funny as the video itself. When I clicked to watch it on the site formerly knowns as Twitter, this is what I see at the moment.

And this (the classic photo is by Walker Evans, from James Agee’s Let Us Now Praise Famous Men).

Magills is on a roll.

A little further down we find this.

And this. By the end of the day we may need Steve Hayward to compile a special edition of TWIP.