Blinken’s message

I highly doubt that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is cognizant of the art of esoteric writing by the classic practitioners of political philosophy who sought to guard themselves against persecution by the political authorities. Arthur Melzer calls such esoteric writing Philosophy Between the Lines in his brilliant book of that title. We have every reason to believe that Secretary Blinken is on board with the positions of the Biden administration from stem to stern and from high to low. On Joe Biden’s presidential campaign he himself commissioned the “intelligence community” to support the big “Russian information operation” lie regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop. He can’t be weighed down by scruples in such matters.

Blinken is simply blind to the apparent irony of his message “strongly condemn[ing] Russia’s conviction of opposition leader Aleksey Navalny on politically motivated charges.” If he wanted to convey a message ironically condemning the Biden administration’s lawfare on Donald Trump, he couldn’t do much better than this.