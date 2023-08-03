DeSantis’s Smart Moves

With Donald Trump sucking all the oxygen out of the GOP tent with his ongoing dramas, Gov. DeSantis made a smart move yesterday by accepting the challenge to debate California Governor Gavin Newsom one-on-one. It’s a great idea, as it not only features a generational shift from the old guys currently in the lead, but may also contrast with Trump’s possible boycott of the first GOP debate scheduled for next month. I still believe there is a 50/50 chance Newsom decides to challenge Biden by October or November (as the primary filing deadlines will be approaching), and a good showing against DeSantis will raise his stock with Democrats.

And on the other hand, the supposedly charisma-challenged DeSantis is always at his best when in conflict with a leftist reporter, and I expect Newsom would bring out the best attributes of DeSantis’s fighting spirit.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has challenged Kamala Harris to visit Florida to debate the whole history curriculum crusade, and naturally Harris declined. But I like his style here: