Phronkly speaking

Is it something I said? A faithful reader drew my attention to the effusions of former frequent Power Line commenter Phronk Burrito:

Perhaps you’ve seen these comments by Phronk Burrito and are just overlooking them:

1. He calls commenters here and other conservatives “filth” — a word search turned up 18 instances within the last month.

– You know what filth, you have this in reverse. It doesn’t matter who the RroubliCONs run for POTUS, the Donk nominee owns the ballot harvesters.

– Until we purge the GOP of gutless filth like yourself, we’ll continue to reside under the yoke of the McConnell/Romney establishment wing of the party.

– The real world we live in runs on money chump. And if we could permanently purge the Republican Party of spineless filth like yourself, we may elect a Republican controlled Congress that would actually use the power entrusted to them by the REAL WORLD CONSTITUTION!

– As for Mitch McConnell, don’t even try defending that Uniparty filth.

2. He’s not too fond of Scott Johnson either.

Johnson’s a caricature of every stereotype affecting the Jewish people: Arrogant, elitist, and physically pathetic.

Outside of his field of legal expertise, Johnson is simply clueless. And nasty.

He has no good attributes. Johnson’s an egotistical elitist and a former self-admitted marxist. And I’m seriously doubting the “former” bit.

You’re a detestable human being Johnson.