Phronkly speaking

Is it something I said? A faithful reader drew my attention to the effusions of former frequent Power Line commenter Phronk Burrito:
Perhaps you’ve seen these comments by Phronk Burrito and are just overlooking them:
1. He calls commenters here and other conservatives “filth” — a word search turned up 18 instances within the last month.
– You know what filth, you have this in reverse. It doesn’t matter who the RroubliCONs run for POTUS, the Donk nominee owns the ballot harvesters.
– Until we purge the GOP of gutless filth like yourself, we’ll continue to reside under the yoke of the McConnell/Romney establishment wing of the party.
– The real world we live in runs on money chump. And if we could permanently purge the Republican Party of spineless filth like yourself, we may elect a Republican controlled Congress that would actually use the power entrusted to them by the REAL WORLD CONSTITUTION!
– As for Mitch McConnell, don’t even try defending that Uniparty filth.
2. He’s not too fond of Scott Johnson either.
Johnson’s a caricature of every stereotype affecting the Jewish people: Arrogant, elitist, and physically pathetic.
Outside of his field of legal expertise, Johnson is simply clueless. And nasty.
He has no good attributes. Johnson’s an egotistical elitist and a former self-admitted marxist. And I’m seriously doubting the “former” bit.
You’re a detestable human being Johnson.
In my case Mr. Burrito appears to have been provoked by “Flynn’s fatuity” (I stand by every word). As for the “self-admitted [M]arxist” bit, I’m guessing that Mr. Burrito has confused me with Paul Mirengoff and, now that I think about it, that may apply to my “legal expertise” as well. I have never been a Marxist, self-admitted or otherwise.
Mr. Burrito’s comments make me wonder what drew him to Power Line. It ain’t me, babe, that much we can say with certainty. I trust it wasn’t John or Steve or Elizabeth or Ammo Grrrll either. Perhaps it was just the ability to spout off behind a stupid pseudonym for a sufficiently large audience.
