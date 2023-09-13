Killer Construct

Back around Labor Day, the Canadian government advised that 2SLGBTQI+ persons “could face certain barriers and risks when you travel outside Canada,” because “not all countries have the same values and legal system that we have in Canada.” That is indeed true, in ways that travelers might not imagine.

LGBTQ are, respectively, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. “I” means “intersex” and + is “inclusive of people who identify as part of sexual and gender diverse communities, who use additional terminologies.” This eye-chart formulation is now front-loaded with “2S.”

Just so you know, “Two-Spirit” is a term that “reflects complex Indigenous understandings of gender roles, spirituality, and the long history of sexual and gender diversity in Indigenous cultures.” In fact, the Canadian government, “recognizes Two-Spirit people as the first 2SLGBTQI+ communities.” Some background on the nation to the north may be helpful.

Canadian troops stormed Juno Beach on D-Day, taking heavy casualties. With the First Special Services Force (FSSF) Canadian and American commandos scaled Monte la Difensa at night, in the rain, to take down a Nazi force and clear the way for the Allies to move north through Italy. Without the Canadians, the Allies don’t win, but its more than the military.

At the University of Toronto in 1921, Frederick Banting discovered insulin, giving hope to diabetics. Canada built the robotic arm for the U.S. Space shuttle, and “Canadarm” rendered good service from 1981 to 2011.

During the Iranian hostage crisis in 1979, the Canadian government supplied fake passports enabling six Americans to escape the regime. The 2012 film Argo effectively dramatizes the episode, but things are different now.

In effect, the government of Canada proclaims that the great chief Tecumseh is the first iteration of the carnival freak who looks like he stuffed two hard-hats into his t-shirt. The great chief Pontiac becomes an early version of the towering swimmer formerly known as William Thomas, a bust on the men’s team who now competes against women, rudder still intact. And so on.

Compared to these absurdities, the French explorers’ description of indigenous people as les sauvages now seems like praise. 2SLGBTQI+ comes billed as an acronym but it’s actually a construct, in a special way.

“Homosexuality and transgenderism are two utterly different phenomena,” explains Bruce Bawer, author of A Place at the Table: The Gay Individual in American Society, but both groups are now enlisted in “the LGBTQ+ family.” That makes about as much sense as VBTPTDW the Vegetarian Butcher Terrorist Pacifist Teetotaler Drunk Whatever community. There isn’t one, and there isn’t a 2SLGBTQI+ community, only a construct,

What we are dealing with today, Bawer contends, isn’t gender dysphoria but “a transgender ideology in which a man who thinks he’s a woman isn’t suffering from a mental disorder; he actually is a women, and always has been.” And vice-versa, all told a “revolution against reality itself,” which is bound to have consequences.

In its ongoing divide-and-con game, the left has pitted peasants against nobles, workers against bosses, blacks against whites, Hispanics against “Anglos,” and so forth, always an oppressor class versus the oppressed class. The trans ideology arrays those who recognize biological reality against those who deny it. Beyond claims of oppression and charges of “transphobia,” the trans ideologues now believe they are victims of “genocide,” a justification for deadly violence against innocents.

On March 27, in the run-up to the April 1 “Trans Day of Vengeance,” Audrey Hale, a woman who thought she was a man, gunned down six people at the Covenant School in Nashville. A former student at the school, Hale carefully planned the attack for months, with children a primary target.

For the deadly wounds Hale inflicted on nine-year olds William Kinney, Evelyn Dieckhaus, and Halley Scruggs, see “Nashville Victims Testify.” For the deadly wounds Hale inflicted on adults Mike Hill, Cynthia Peek and Katherine Koonce, see “‘Transifa’ Terror on the Rise.”

The Trans Resistance Network proclaimed that Hale “had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the lives of others.” Over at the White House, Joe Biden failed to identify or condemn the shooter, failed to name a single murder victim, and did not attend any of the funerals.

Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “our hearts go out to the trans community as they are under attack right now.” By this standard, the deadly shooters at Fort Hood, San Bernardino and Orlando were also “under attack,” not their victims.

The American and Canadian governments fully support the trans ideology. The ruling class in both countries deploys this construct to maximize the contradictions.

The Canadian government might have warned travelers about the dangers of travel to areas where violent “Transifa” types pose increasing danger. For its part, the U.S. government might issue a warning about the hormone treatments and surgeries that Biden’s Assistant Secretary for Health, Rachel Levine, views as “medically necessary, safe, and effective for trans and non-binary youth.” If anyone thought they aren’t it would be hard to blame them.

The tragedy of the modern world, Jean Cocteau reportedly said, is that stupidity has begun to think. Jean has a point but there’s more to it. The revolution against reality installs the Dictatorship of the Subjunctive Mood (DSM), with deadly consequences now on full display.

September 27 will mark six months since Audrey Hale shot down William Kinney, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Halley Scruggs, Mike Hill, Cynthia Peek and Katherine Koonce. At this writing Hale’s manifesto is still being suppressed. In 2023 moving forward, the struggle against trans violence is the struggle of memory against forgetting.