Mahmoud Abbas explains

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas earned his Ph.D. in history from the Soviet Union’s Patrice Lumumba University with a dissertation on The Other Side: The Secret Relationship Between Nazism and Zionism. So you know where he was coming from in his recent historical discourse, documented by the invaluable MEMRI: “Hitler Fought The European Jews Because Of Their Usury, Money Dealings; It Was Not About Antisemitism; Jews From Arab Countries Did Not Want To Emigrate, But Were Forced To Do So By Israel.”

Enough said. Indeed, too much said.

President Biden condemns Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu’s democratically elected coalition government for including “extremist” cabinet members. He’s not too crazy about Netanyahu either. But of course he doesn’t have a damn thing to say about the murderous hatred confronting Israel on every side and beyond. With our subsidy of the PA and Biden’s appeasement of Iran, he contributes substantially to it.

Abbas was elected president of the PA for a four-year term in January 2005. He has dispensed with elections since the expiration of his term and now serves as president for life. At age 87, he can show Biden how it’s done.

While Hamas remains in control of Gaza, Abbas governs half his kingdom. The possibility of a decent government with which Israel might treat is somewhere over the rainbow.

Via the Wall Street Journal editorial “‘Even Hitler,’ says the Palestinian president.”