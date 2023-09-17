Making the Case For Capital Punishment

This video is everywhere today. Two black teenagers steal a car and go joyriding. They film themselves as they rear-end another vehicle, then spot a man bicycling along the side of the road. They deliberately run him over, killing him, as they film the murder, laughing:

If you doubt structural racism can impact people’s lives, you need to watch this video. pic.twitter.com/DqJdOS797D — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) September 15, 2023



Comment on Twitter has focused heavily on the racial component of the murder. It is true, as many have said, that if the races were reversed this would be iconic, world-famous proof of structural racism. Joe Biden likely would give a speech about it.

Obviously, one shouldn’t go too far in this direction. It would be folly to draw broad conclusions from a single incident (although that happened, for example, in the case of George Floyd). This is an extreme case, and the young men who committed this crime should, in my opinion, be executed.

But while extreme, it is also one instance of a very widespread problem. We can say, empirically, that there is a terrible sickness in the black community. In my state, blacks commit serious crimes at ten times the per capita rate of whites. That is according to official government statistics. I doubt that the numbers would be much different in other states.

The United States is in the midst of a crime wave, and the crimes are being committed disproportionately by blacks. It is time to stop bloviating about racism and start holding criminals–of all races–accountable.

STEVE adds—Notice the lengths the media is going to obscure the nature of this crime: