When it comes to the Iranian mullahcracy, the Biden administration has formulated a policy that it has deftly kept under wraps. Indeed, there doesn’t seem to be much interest in it.

Former National Security Council Director for Countering Iranian Weapons of Mass Destruction Rich Goldberg spells it out in the column “Biden has a secret, illegal deal with Iran that gives mullahs everything they want.” In the Call Me Back podcast with Dan Senor below, Goldberg explicates the Biden policy. Slightly adapting the words of the Dire Straits hit, this is how it goes: “Money for nothing and your nukes for free.”

After writing yesterday about Goldberg’s revelation of what’s happening here, it occurred to me I had left out the most important part of the story — the “money for nothing” part. Goldberg elaborates in the podcast.

Deepening Obama’s folly, Biden’s Iran deal represents something worse than appeasement. Say what you will about Neville Chamberlain, he never thought of funding Hitler’s ambitions.