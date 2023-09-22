As Scott noted earlier, Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been charged with bribery. Allegedly he was using his influence on behalf of the government of Egypt, along with several individuals or companies. The feds executed a search warrant at his house:

The feds raided Menendez’s Englewood Cliffs home in June 2022 and found “the fruits” of his “corrupt bribery agreement” — including the 2019 Mercedes C-Class, at least 13 gold bars and $486,461 in cash, the indictment states. The money was “stuffed in envelopes” and “hidden in clothing, closets, and safe,” including in jackets that had Menendez’ name inscribed on them, according to the filing, which includes photos of the wads of cash and jackets.

I think we can say with a high degree of confidence that Menendez is guilty. (Whether he will be convicted is of course a different matter.) My question is, now can we do Joe Biden? There is a large and growing body of evidence that Biden, like Menendez, took millions of dollars in bribes. Biden’s bribes were paid by agents or associates of foreign governments, including China, as well as individual businesses and perhaps individuals. There is this possible difference: Menendez’s bribes took the form of stacks of cash and gold bars, while Biden’s millions (I believe around $20 million has been identified so far) were simply deposited in a maze of bank accounts.

But then again, who knows what the FBI might find if it raided Biden’s home, as it did Menendez’s?