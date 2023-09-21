Portnoy’s Complaint

Dave Portnoy is the founder of Barstool Sports, a popular sports blog. For some reason the Washington Post decided to do a hit piece on Portnoy and assigned one of its totally biased young hack “reporters,” Emily Heil, to do the piece. Portnoy got wind of the story in the works from one of his advertisers that Heil contacted, and decided to pre-empt the story by calling Heil on the phone, and recording how it went. The result is more proof that the Washington Post still has a lot of house cleaning to do if they want serious people to take them seriously.

I Caught Wind That The Washington Post Was Writing A Hit Piece About Me And My Pizzafest So I Did What I Do. I Went on the Offensive pic.twitter.com/5oK2zJqVAs — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 20, 2023

Heil has locked down her Twitter feed, and no wonder. She deserves all the abuse she no doubt got for this shoddy bit of “reporting.”