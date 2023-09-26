Possession obsession

Axios has posted a barebones report that Hunter Biden has a new lawsuit. NRO has slightly more on it here.

In the new lawsuit Biden accuses Rudy Giuliani and attorney Robert Costello of “hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from Plaintiff’s devices or storage platforms, including what Defendants claim to have obtained from Plaintiff’s alleged ‘laptop’ computer.” Is “obsessing over data” a new tort? It’s yet another chapter in the saga of Hunter Biden’s “best defense is a bad offense” misdirection of responsibility.

How bad is Hunter Biden’s offense? He refrains from alleging that the “laptop” (quotes in original) or hard drive is his. It is only something defendants claim to be his. Perhaps the new tort involves mistaken obsession. We await a fleshing out of the new tort’s elements. I should like to think that this particular saga is hitting rock bottom, but experience tells me we have a long way to go. If logic obtains, the New York Post should be next.