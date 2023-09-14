Speaking of proof

What is proof? In common parlance, “proof” is evidence. Evidence may be direct or circumstantial. The shiftless Adam Schiff to the contrary notwithstanding, there is no in between.

Evidence consists of testimony or exhibits that tend to make the existence or nonexistence of a relevant fact more likely than not. I took up the law of evidence (focusing on hearsay) here in connection with the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing on Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president.

Substantial evidence supports Joe Biden’s involvement in the corrupt family business. As House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer puts it:

There is mounting evidence that Joe Biden was involved in his family’s influence peddling schemes, including while he served as Vice President. However, Democrats and their corporate media allies continue to ignore this overwhelming evidence as they seek to distract the American people from the Biden family’s corruption. Below are over 20 examples of Joe Biden’s involvement.

Comer has posted “Evidence of Joe Biden’s Involvement in His Family’s Influence Peddling Schemes.” Comer’s compilation makes for a handy summary complete with transcripts and documentary evidence. It refutes the proposition that “no evidence” supports the impeachment inquiry initiated, Pelosi style, by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.