Posted on September 26, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Crime, Democrats, Senate

The Menendez miasma

Senator Robert Menendez wants to hang on to his Senate seat and who can blame him? It has served him well.

The pending indictment against Menendez alleges a mind-boggling level of depravity and corruption. Among other things, he seems to have abused his chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a disgusting manner. The betrayal of trust involved is difficult to fathom.

Having dodged the bullet on the corruption charges that resulted in a hung verdict the last time around, Menendez is a lucky guy. Mendendez nevertheless seems to have taken it as a sign to get on with it.

The prosecutors’ press release on the indictment includes photos of Menendez’s allegedly ill-gotten gains. The photos depict wads of cash, fancy gold bars, and a deluxe Mercedes. At his press conference yesterday, Menendez invoked his Cuban heritage in explaining that the cash was a safeguard against confiscation and a provision for “emergencies.” I think it is fair to apply Occam’s razor and infer that Menendez was in a cash business.

The corruption alleged in the indictment is so gross that it gives one pause. Would a sane man in Menendez’s position do what Menendez is alleged to have done? That is one argument Menendez hasn’t tried. I would find it more plausible than the Cuban defense, but only slightly.

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses