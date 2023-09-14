Where’s the Proof?

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has announced the commencement of an impeachment inquiry. In response, the Biden administration wrote its press lackeys, instructing them in how they should cover the proceedings:

“Covering impeachment as a process story – Republicans say X, but the White House says Y – is a disservice to the American public who relies on the independent press to hold those in power accountable,” Sams wrote in the letter, CNN reported.

By “those in power,” they mean Kevin McCarthy, not Joe Biden.

“And in the modern media environment, where every day liars and hucksters peddle disinformation and lies everywhere from Facebook to Fox, process stories that fail to unpack the illegitimacy of the claims on which House Republicans are basing all their actions only serve to generate confusion, put false premises in people’s feeds, and obscure the truth,” the letter continues.

Via InstaPundit, CNN immediately jumped to follow the administration’s line:

Unproven? Your fact check literally admits everything McCarthy said was true. https://t.co/gOFBzAPbaB pic.twitter.com/q0OS4Fd4Fd — Mike Bastasch (@MikeBastasch) September 13, 2023



CNN “fact checked” McCarthy’s statements about the investigation, labeling them “unproven” without showing that any of them weren’t true.

But this is the point I want to make: of course the impeachment case against Biden has not yet been proved. McCarthy has just announced the beginning of the inquiry. The House ultimately will vote on whether the case has been proved, but it is absurd to attack the initiation of an investigation because the case is “unproven.”

We see this all the time. Evidence will come to light that suggests corruption or malfeasance on the part of the Democratic Party. Do news organizations investigate to try to determine the facts? Rarely. If asked, they say that they are not investigating and not covering the story because the allegation (whatever it is) has not been proved. But, proved by whom? Long ago, in a galaxy far away, journalists would investigate leads to determine what facts lie behind them. But those days are gone.

So we will follow the impeachment proceedings with interest.